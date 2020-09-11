Man killed in stabbing on Auraria Campus identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday released the name of a man who was fatally stabbed on the Auraria Campus earlier this week.

Richard Ford III, 36, was stabbed in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way, which is in the southeast portion of campus. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Ford is not believed to be associated with the campus, police said.

DPD has not released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.