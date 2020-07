DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man was killed in a stabbing late Monday night.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 1500 block of Lafayette around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity will be released once his next-of-kin has been notified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.