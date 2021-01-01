Man killed in stabbing at Westminster gas station; gang activity possible

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after he was stabbed at a Westminster gas station on Thursday evening.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the stabbing was reported at 6:21 p.m. It occurred at the Circle K at the intersection of West 76th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard.

The victim is a man in his early 20s. His name has not yet been released.

WPD said as the man was leaving the Circle K, he was confronted by one person and then a second. At least one of those people stabbed the man.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle. Police do not have a description of it.

WPD says it is investigating gang activity as a factor in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster police at: 303-658-4360.