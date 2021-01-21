19-year-old identified as victim in southwest Denver shooting

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) has identified a man shot and killed in southwest Denver earlier this week.

On Thursday, the OME said 19-year-old Imanol Del Valle died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday near West Alameda Avenue and South Newton Street.

Del Valle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, DPD said he had died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.