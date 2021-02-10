Man killed in southwest Denver shooting identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) identified on Wednesday the man who was shot and killed in the southwest part of the city over the weekend.

Yzeed Sayyaheen, 20, died from multiple gunshot wound’s, the OME said.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 2800 block of South Irving Street.

Sayyaheen was taken to Swedish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.