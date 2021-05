DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a homicide following a shooting Monday morning.

It happened before 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Zuni Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

UPDATE: The victim, an adult male, has been pronounced deceased. This is now a homicide investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encourage to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2021 Credit: Denver Police Department Twitter page

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner after next-of-kin is notified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).