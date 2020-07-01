Man killed in shooting near Park Avenue West and I-25 identified

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a shooting in Globeville over the weekend as 30-year-old Fausto Marquez.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 3600 block of Park Avenue West, which is just south of Interstate 25.

Marquez was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred after a fight.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-6867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.