AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday.

The shooting was reported near East 16th Avenue and North Alton Street late Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit are investigating.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The Adams County Coroner’s Officer will release the victim’s identity after his next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crimes Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.