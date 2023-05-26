DENVER (KDVR) — A man in Boulder is dead following a shooting with police officers after they were called to an alleged domestic violence situation.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Boulder Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of Baseline Road in the Lower Chautauqua neighborhood on reports of a domestic violence situation.

According to BPD, the suspect in the domestic violence situation told the victim that he was coming to the house and was known to carry a gun.

Officers were already at the home when the suspect arrived.

Shortly after the suspect’s arrival, BPD said there was a confrontation and the man pulled out a gun. Two BPD officers fired their weapons and the suspect was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Per policy, both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Boulder County Investigation Team investigates all the circumstances that led up to the shooting.