Man killed in shooting in San Luis; suspect at-large

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 47-year-old man died in San Luis following a shooting incident that police are calling a homicide, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Friday.

The victim, Christopher Patrick Lopez, was found shot to death in a home in the 900 block of Alfonso Street on Feb. 3.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call San Luis Valley CrimeStoppers at: 719-589-4111.

The CBI is assisting the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office in the homicide investigation.