DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday.

DPD said the shooting happened around 2:13 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Chambers Road.

Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

DPD is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.