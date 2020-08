DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

DPD said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Valentia Street around 4:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His age and identity have not yet been released.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).