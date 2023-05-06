EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — The man killed in a shooting at a Tesla charging station Wednesday was identified Saturday as 33-year-old Adam Michael Fresquez.

Fresquez, a Denver resident, leaves behind a wife and two small children.

Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Edgewater Public Market for a reported shooting.

Officers found Fresquez suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has not been identified, left the scene and later called 911 to turn himself in.

The Edgewater Police Department said the investigation was still underway and there was no other information available.