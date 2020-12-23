Man killed in shooting at Aurora restaurant, suspect at-large

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died following a shooting at an Aurora restaurant Tuesday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred at Mariscos El Rey, which is located at 10293 E. Iliff Ave.

About 8:20 p.m., APD said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Shortly before 9 p.m., police said he had died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect, who is at-large.