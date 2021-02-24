Man killed in shooting at Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after being shot in Aurora on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday.

According to APD, about 9:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to help Aurora Fire Rescue on a medical call at 17221 E. Walsh Way, which is near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Alameda Parkway.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

“Investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate a suspicious death. This investigation has since been upgraded to a homicide and is active and ongoing,” APD said in a statement.

Police have not made any arrests in the case; however, they believe the shooting is isolated and there is no immediate risk to the public.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Nathan A-Kol Bright.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.