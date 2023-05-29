DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday night.

APD said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 9:08 p.m. at North Powhaton Road just north of East 6th Avenue.

Investigators said a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was going northbound on Powhaton Road when it ran off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Denver, was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead following the crash.

His identity will be released from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

No one else was in the truck at the time of the crash.

APD said investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

If you saw the crash or have dash-camera footage and haven’t talked to police, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

APD said this is the 28th traffic-related fatality this year.