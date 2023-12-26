THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A dispute between two coworkers at a Thornton Topgolf location resulted in one man’s death on Dec. 23. The man has now been identified by authorities.

Bryce Holden, 22, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot in the early morning hours on Saturday. A Wheat Ridge man was arrested in connection with Holden’s death.

According to a Thornton Police Department arrest affidavit, officers were initially dispatched to 16011 Grant St. in Thornton, a Topgolf, at about 12:50 a.m.

According to an investigation conducted by Thornton police, the suspect and victim both worked as dishwashers at the business.

According to police, a kitchen manager noticed that Victor Salazar Guarache, 26, of Wheat Ridge, had punched out from work at 11:42 p.m. before his shift was scheduled to be over.

According to an arrest affidavit, Guarache went to his car in the parking lot and drove around the lot.

At 12:49 a.m., after the Topgolf location closed, Holden and a third coworker left the business and walked toward Holden’s car in the parking lot. According to video and witness statements, Guarache was still parked in the lot.

As Holden and a third coworker walked through the parking lot, Guarache stepped out of his vehicle, took “a shooting stance,” and began firing at Holden and the third coworker.

After the first shot, Holden fell to the ground, according to the arrest affidavit, and the third coworker ran back to the business. While Holden was on the ground, Guarache continued to shoot, causing Holden to roll away and try to cover himself with his hands.

Guarache allegedly fired 12 rounds before re-entering his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to one witness, Guarache was laughing as he returned to his vehicle.

At 4:10 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office found Guarache traveling northbound on Interstate 25, conducted a high-risk stop and took Guarache into custody.

Guarache appeared in court on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear for a return filing of charges on Jan. 2, 2024. He faces one charge of first-degree murder.

Topgolf told FOX31 that it was deeply saddened by the incident and was cooperating with law enforcement.

The venue was closed on Saturday, and the company said it was offering counseling services to employees.