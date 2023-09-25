LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton police say they recovered evidence from a deadly hit-and-run crash that led them to issue a Medina Alert for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officers say the actual hit and run was not captured on camera, however they are using other cameras in the investigation.

The crash happened overnight Sunday on West Bowles Avenue near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive.

The victim has been identified as 51 year old Preston Dewayne Dunn. He was not in a cross walk or a well-lit area.

The car that struck and killed the man did not stop and try to help him. Another driver who came along later called police.

Pieces of the front driver side of the fender were found at the scene.

“We do have video in the area and so we are using that video with the evidence that we found at the scene to piece it all together to know that we are looking for that white Jeep Grand Cherokee,” Littleton Police Department Public Information officer Sheera Poelman said.

Anyone who sees the Jeep should call 911 or the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.