LAKEWOOD, Colo.(KDVR)– A man is dead following a shooting Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened near Ammons Street and 12th Avenue around 10:55 p.m.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lakewood police have not released any suspect information.

LPD said they do not suspect there is a danger to the public.

If you have any information, please call the Lakewood Police Department.