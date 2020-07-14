Man killed in Lakewood shooting; persons of interest identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting in Lakewood.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard.

Joe Trujillo, 51, was shot at his home and taken to a Denver hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

“No suspects are in custody, but individuals of interest have been identified and the shooting is not believed to be random,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at: 303-271-5612.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

The case number is 20-13581.