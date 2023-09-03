DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday held a candlelight vigil in his memory on Sunday.

The crash happened in Lakewood at Sheridan Boulevard and Mexico Avenue where police said the motorcycle crashed with a vehicle making a left turn.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Julian Gutierrez, was killed on the scene.

While his family told FOX31 about Gutierrez’ life, they looked up and saw what they felt like was a sign from their lost loved one.

Tricia Herrera, struck with unbearable grief, watched a rainbow form above as she spoke about her son at the site of the deadly crash.

“I can’t believe I’m here, I’m still in shock,” Herrera said.

She said he had turned his life around as he was several years out of prison.

“He got out, got a good job, has a son, everything was going fine for him,” Herrera said.

Gutierrez was the second oldest of six kids, and leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

“He was my big brother you know, so, pretty much taught me everything,” his brother Adrian said. “It was just me and him waking up, walking to school, you know, we always walked home from school together.”

The family is collectively mourning, but none more than Herrera, who lost her oldest daughter Vanessa back in 2016.

“I don’t want to question God, I just have to deal with this and that’s the hard part because I already lost a daughter,” Herrera said.

FOX31 asked the Lakewood Police Department about that intersection. LPD said this was the first crash reported there so far this year, but there have been crashes there in years past. This was the first fatal crash reported there so far.