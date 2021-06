SkyFOX flew over the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 76 at Marshall Street on June 7, 2021. (KDVR)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a driver struck and killed a man Monday night on Interstate 76.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. at Marshall Street, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation, police said.

