COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Commerce City responded to a report of debris in the roadway, when they arrived they found a man who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called to the area of East 58th Avenue and Holly Street at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is south of Pioneer Park. Officers received a report of debris on the road.

When police arrived, they discovered a deceased man on the road. According to CCPD, preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Holly Street near the intersection with East 58th Avenue.

The Commerce City Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was investigating. According to the team, contributing factors to the crash are still being determined.

Police are now looking for information on this crime. If you were a witness or have any information, call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626.

According to the CCPD, this is the seventh deadly traffic crash in 2022, so far. The seven crashes have resulted in 10 deaths.