FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) — The Fountain Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 29.

Robert Kristo, 25, was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South Highway 85 in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man who was dead. Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were in a physical altercation inside the bar. That altercation ended with the suspect shooting the victim outside the bar. The suspect immediately fled the scene, according to the City of Fountain.

A short time later, Kristo was arrested by law enforcement.

This case continues to be an active and open investigation. Officials with the city said this is the first homicide investigation in Fountain in 2022.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.