Man killed in fire at Fort Collins senior living complex

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died in a fire at a senior living apartment complex in Fort Collins on Thursday night.

According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews responded to the fire in the 4700 block of McMurry Avenue at 8:40 p.m. following reports of a smoke detector alarm.

“Upon entering the unit, firefighters found active flames and one adult male patient. Firefighters moved the patient to a safe location to perform emergency medical care,” PFA said in a statement.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. However, the man died from his injuries.

PFA said the man, who was in his 60s, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. His name will be released after his loved ones have been notified.

No one else was hurt in the fire, which was contained to one unit.

“Additional fire crews searched the floor to ensure the safety of other residents. They made contact with those on the floor of the unit with the fire to inquire about any other injuries or concerns. The air was monitored throughout the building and returned to safe levels after ventilation,” PFA said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.