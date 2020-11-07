Man killed in fall while climbing Maroon Bells

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a fall while climbing the Maroon Bells on Friday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Pitkin County dispatchers received a call from two climbers on the summit of North Maroon Peak. The climbers said they had just seen a male climber fall from the ridgeline while traversing between North Maroon and South Maroon peaks.

The climber reportedly fell between 500 and 1,000 feet down a narrow gully southeast of the summit of North Maroon Peak.

About 1:43 p.m., four Mountain Rescue Aspen teams responded to the area — two by ground, one by helicopter and one on standby at Maroon Lake with a separate helicopter.

About an hour later, the rescue team in the first helicopter spotted the climber. At 2:54 p.m., rescuers were lowered to the climber and confirmed he was dead.

“Based on the injuries the climber had sustained, the fall was not survivable,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Rescuers hoisted the climber’s body into the helicopter and took it to Aspen Pitkin County Airport. The body was then turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the climber as a 43-year-old man from Niwot. His name has not yet been released.