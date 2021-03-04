Man killed in early morning fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Wellington.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, its deputies and the Wellington Fire Protection District responded to a report of a camper trailer fire in the 100 block of West County Road 78.

Crews recovered a man’s body from the trailer.

“The initial investigation by LCSO investigators and investigators from the Wellington Fire Protection District indicates the fire was accidental in nature and no foul play is suspected at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The victim’s age and name have not yet been released.