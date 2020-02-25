Man killed in DTC shooting identified

DENVER — A man killed in a shooting inside an apartment in the Denver Tech Center last week has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Tuesday that Marquis Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 19 in the 7500 block of East Technology Way, which is home to the Pearl at DTC apartments.

Two other people were critically injured in the shooting.

According to the Denver Police Department, the people responsible for the shooting may have also fired shots in the apartment complex’s parking lot before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.