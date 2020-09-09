Man killed in downtown Denver hit-and-run identified

The Chevrolet Cobalt involved in the hit-and-run crash at 14th and Arapahoe on Sept. 7, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified on Wednesday the man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Christopher Patton, 26, was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center about 2 a.m. Monday. He died of blunt force injuries.

Patton was one of four people riding stand-up scooters at 14th and Arapahoe streets around 1:30 a.m. Monday. They were trying to make a left turn from Arapahoe onto 14th when police say a silver Chevrolet Cobalt veered into the left lane at a high rate of speed, hitting Patton and one other person.

The other person who was struck was seriously injured.

According to police, the Cobalt is a 2005-2010 model that likely has heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.