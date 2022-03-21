AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 is learning more about one of the two victims killed Friday night after a chain-reaction crash on East Colfax near Children’s Hospital.

The family has identified one of the pedestrians killed as 74-year-old Willie Davis. He was an Air Force veteran.

Davis’ wife, Pat said she was in the car when this all happened.

Police told FOX31 her husband hit someone walking across Colfax near Uvalda Street. They also said when Davis got out to help, another car then hit and killed him. But his wife was in the car and said there’s more to this story.

“We’ve been together 47 years,” Davis said. “I had told him we gonna make that 50 baby, but we ran short on it.”

Monday night, she took a moment to remember his life with us. But some memories are just too fresh, too painful.

According to the Aurora Police Department, witnesses said Davis’ husband was driving near Colfax Friday night when he hit a man who was not using the crosswalk.

But Davis told us that’s not what happened. She said another car — a black sedan — driving in another lane hit the pedestrian and then sped off.

“The car hit the person, knocked them in the air. They hit our car and they kept going. So my husband pulled over,” she said.

She said her selfless husband got out and rendered aid to the man. The Air Force veteran spent the final moments of his life helping another before another car hit him. Her husband died at the hospital hours later.

“The impact, when I think of it, it gets to me the impact hit him, knocked him up in the air and I’m like, Lord, no, no Lord, no, it was him flying,” Davis said as she relayed what she saw Friday.

The family and police say that driver is cooperating with police but at this time, the investigation on whether or not there was a third vehicle involved is ongoing.

FOX31 reached out to the coroner’s office for Adams and Broomfield counties regarding the second victim in this case. They have not yet released his name.