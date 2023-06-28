DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of a hit-and-run victim said she’s not shocked to learn Colorado roads are so deadly for travelers on foot and on bikes.

State transportation officials said Wednesday that more pedestrians than ever are dying in Colorado car crashes. Marcus Tapia, 29, was one of those people.

“He got hit at the crosswalk of 74th and Federal, and the car just continued to drive with him connected to the vehicle,” mother Alicia Schinke said.

She makes sure a memorial for Tapia stays covered with photos and flowers for her son, taken too soon. She said she hopes it’s also a reminder to drivers to slow down.

“I sit out here and watch as people drive so fast down this road,” Schinke said.

2022 had record pedestrian deaths in Colorado

Schinke said she visits the memorial daily. She learned the first court hearing for the person who struck and killed her son will be this Thursday.

Then, for the first time, she will see video of her son being hit. She said she is nervous but needs to see it and needs to know what happened.

“I can’t forgive. I am trying, but I can’t,” Schinke said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation released information Wednesday showing 2022 was an extremely deadly year for pedestrians on Colorado roads.

Nationally, the number of traffic fatalities jumped by 19% from 2019 to 2022. The issue is worse in Colorado than in most other states. Colorado’s traffic fatalities rose by 27% between 2019 and 2022, tied with Arkansas and Illinois for the ninth-highest increase among states.