DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Monday night.

The crash was reported just after 11:10 p.m. near 56th Avenue and Worchester Street.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle. A man was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.