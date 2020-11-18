Man killed in Aurora shooting following alleged parking lot dispute

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 1900 block of South Havana Street at around 7:32 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting. 

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

APD said the man died at the hospital. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Abdikarmin Mumin, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of weapons by a previous offender.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after he has been positively identified, and his next of kin have been notified.  

