AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning near East Alameda and South Peoria.

APD said officers responded to the 300 block of South Salem Street around 3:30 a.m. and found a man laying outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later pronounced deceased, according to APD.

The man will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin is notified.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, APD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.