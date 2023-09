AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a SUV in Aurora Saturday morning, according to police.

The man driving the motorcycle and heading westbound on East Iliff Avenue crashed with a Honda SUV driving southbound on South Quintero Street after 10 a.m. According to a release, the motorcyclist ran the red light when the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist later died at a hospital. The Honda driver was not injured.

The crash victim’s name has not been released at this time.