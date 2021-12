AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to a person down in the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard at 5:49 p.m. They found a man on the ground with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

APD said evidence from the scene shows the man was struck by a vehicle, but no suspect information is known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.