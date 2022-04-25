ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported before 7:15 a.m. near 700 Elbert Street.

A man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said they currently do not have any suspects.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.