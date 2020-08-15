Man killed in Adams County shooting; investigation underway

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was found shot to death inside an Adams County home Friday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, about 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of East 80th Avenue on a report of an unconscious person with gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead.

Staff from the sheriff’s office’s laboratory and Crime Scene Team are processing the scene. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect.

“The investigation is ongoing and preliminary,” the sheriff’s office said.