AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Peoria Street and East 17th Avenue around 10:55 p.m. while the man was attempting to cross the street mid-block.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the man was hit by a gray or black Honda Pilot that was heading south on Peoria. The car was moving at a high speed and did not stop after hitting the man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 and that information may lead to a reward of as much as $2,000.