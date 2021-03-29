Man killed during Weld County officer involved shooting identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who died Friday after an incident with Weld County deputies has been identified as Steven Michael Kielian, the Weld County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday.

Kielian, 32, from the Milliken area, was pronounced dead at a local hospital about 7:30 p.m.

Weld County deputies responded to a disturbance in the 26000 block of County Road 70 in rural Weld County, the home of Kielian’s girlfriend, according the Greeley police.

A woman in the home said she had been assaulted by Kielian. He fled and was chased by deputies.

Kielian shot at deputies, who returned fire, according to Greeley police. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The death is being investigated by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.

Cause of death will be announced after autopsy and laboratory report are completed, the coroner’s office said in a press release.