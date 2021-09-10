Man killed by Jeffco deputy on I-76 ramp identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of wielding a handgun on an Interstate 76 ramp before a deputy shot and killed him has been identified.

Christopher Derby, 33, died on Sept. 2, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

That day, someone reported a man standing next to a black motorcycle and waving a gun on the I-76 off-ramp to Sheridan Boulevard.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded and “engaged the man in conversation” but then shot and killed him when “he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the deputy.”

