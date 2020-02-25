Man killed by Arvada police after fatal domestic violence attack identified

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The man who was shot and killed by Arvada police officers following a fatal alleged domestic violence attack last week has been identified.

The Arvada Police Department said Monday that 40-year-old Manuel Arebalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident happened around 5:08 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex near West 53rd Avenue and Everett Street.

APD said a 911 caller reported that a woman, 40-year-old Katrina Perez, had been fatally stabbed. Arebal was still in the apartment, according to the caller.

Officers arrived and went into the apartment.

“Officers engaged Arebalo and would eventually shoot Arebalo to defend themselves and attempt to help Katrina,” APD said in a written statement.

“This is a tragic case with a devastating ending. Domestic violence affects so many in our communities; our thoughts are with these families and our officers,” APD Chief Link Strate said.