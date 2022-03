AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

Police responded to the Radiant Inn at 10905 E. Colfax Ave. around 4:22 a.m. for a reported shooting.

A man in his 40s was found dead inside a room at the motel. His identity will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.