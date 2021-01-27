Man killed at La Vista Hotel in Denver; police searching for homicide suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the La Vista Hotel that happened on Wednesday morning.

DPD said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5500 Block of East Colfax.

A man was found with a possible gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

DPD said anyone with information is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.

The victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide.