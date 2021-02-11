Man killed, another man critically wounded in Denver shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened near Green Valley Ranch Parkway and Memphis Street around 7:30 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

If you know anything about what happened, contact police at 720-913-2000 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.