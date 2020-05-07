Man killed after stealing truck, crashing it into Jefferson County golf pond

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says a man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing a stolen truck into a golf pond.

Around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night, CSP tried to assist a vehicle near C-470 and Ken Caryl. CSP believes the driver tried to hit a trooper and took off from the area.

CSP said the man continued driving and eventually crashed the truck into a golf pond in the area.

The vehicle and man’s body was recovered from the pond on Thursday morning.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.