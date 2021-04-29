Man killed after leaving Maverick Gas Station; Aurora homicide unit searching for suspect

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a man earlier this month.

Police said the shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. on April 4 at East 35th Avenue and Helena Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. On Aril 7, the man was declared brain dead.

The Adams County Coroner officially ruled the man’s death as a homicide on April 12.

Detectives for Aurora Police Department’s homicide unit determined that the incident and shooting happened after the victim left the Maverik Gas Station at North Chambers Road and East 38th Avenue. Detectives also identified three vehicles that were potentially involved in this homicide.

APD said those vehicles are believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, a Volkswagen sedan, and a BMW 7 Series.

APD said the identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after a positive identification has been made and his next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone that has information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.