PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 70-year-old man was killed after a crash at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek on Sunday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

James Crown of Chicago, Illinois, was identified as the man who died. He was a part-time Pitkin County resident.

He reportedly failed to navigate a turn while driving, resulting in a collision with an impact barrier.

The official cause of death was pending, however, Pitkin County said “Multiple blunt force trauma is evident.”

No further details were released.