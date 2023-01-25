FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man in Fort Collins died after being hit by a bus Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, officers were called to a crash between a bus and a pedestrian at around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday. The collision occurred in the 6500 block of Portner Road. The area is by the Poudre School District Transportation South Terminal and the Fort Collins Transfort Bus building.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FCPS confirmed that the driver of the bus was not injured and impairment is not suspected.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted and their families,” said Fort Collins Police Deputy Chief Greg Yeager.

FCPS is continuing to investigate the crash. The identity of the man will be released at a later date.