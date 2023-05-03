DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Edgewater Public Market at the Tesla charging station.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue just west of Sloan’s Lake. FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza is on scene and said an altercation took place between two men who were at the Tesla charging station.

The suspect shot the other man and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. JCSO they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Authorities said the suspect called 911 and turned himself in and is now in custody. Police are working to determine if the two men knew each other.

There is no longer a threat to the public.